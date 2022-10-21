UrduPoint.com

Canada's Freeze On Handgun Sales, Transfers Takes Effect Today - Trudeau

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Canada's Freeze on Handgun Sales, Transfers Takes Effect Today - Trudeau

Canada's national freeze on all sales and transfers of handguns introduced in response to a rise in gun violence goes into effect on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Canada's national freeze on all sales and transfers of handguns introduced in response to a rise in gun violence goes into effect on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.

"Today, our national freeze on handguns is coming into force. From today forward, it is no longer legal to buy, sell or transfer a handgun in Canada.

We have frozen the market for handguns in this country," Trudeau said.

He also recalled that the ban on handgun imports that Canada imposed in August remains in place.

Trudeau noted that the number of handguns in Canada has increased by 70% in the past 12 years, and firearms-related homicides have gone up nearly 40% since 2011.

"Our goal overtime is to see gun violence reduced," Trudeau stated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Buy Justin Trudeau August Market All From

Recent Stories

Step afoot to make Khuzdar city beautiful: MCK's C ..

Step afoot to make Khuzdar city beautiful: MCK's Chief Officer

5 minutes ago
 German Government Extends Bundeswehr Mission in Ir ..

German Government Extends Bundeswehr Mission in Iraq Until End of October 2023

5 minutes ago
 Karim declares PM's steps to solve student issues ..

Karim declares PM's steps to solve student issues as positive sign

5 minutes ago
 Four terrorists killed in fire exchange with secur ..

Four terrorists killed in fire exchange with security forces: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 New UK Prime Minister May Delay Budget Announcemen ..

New UK Prime Minister May Delay Budget Announcement - Reports

8 minutes ago
 UK, France, Germany Request UN Probe of Russia's A ..

UK, France, Germany Request UN Probe of Russia's Alleged Use of Iranian Drones - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.