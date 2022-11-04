WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Canadian government has changed its forecast for the country's GDP deficit to 1.3% instead of the expected 2% in April, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

"In April, we committed to bringing the deficit down to just 2% of GDP this year. Today, we forecast, it will be just 1.3% of our $2.8 trillion economy," Freeland told Parliament.

Freeland is in Parliament to present lawmakers with the Federal government's economic statement for the fall of 2022.