Canada's Government Failed To Protect Foreign Farm Workers From Pandemic - Auditor General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) A newly released report from Canada's Auditor General faults the Federal government and Agriculture Department with provided little assurance of protection for temporary foreign workers employed in Canada's agricultural sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Inspections lacked the diligence and urgency that (was) needed in light of both the pandemic circumstances and the department's own policies," Auditor General Karen Hogan said in a press conference on Thursday. "These findings speak to a systemic problem. It is long past time to fix the situation for temporary foreign workers who come to Canada."

Hogan said the government should take immediate action to aggressively focus on the issue and repair the process.

In April of 2020, Hogan said her office began examining inspections conducted by the Agriculture Department, which is responsible for evaluating the protections temporary foreign workers enjoy.

The Auditor General said the process began in April of 2020, one month after the Canadian government officially declared a pandemic in the country.

According to the report, Hogan said her investigators identified significant problems in the Agriculture Department's performance as it relates to its inspection policies and processes. Hogan also said the Agriculture Department claimed it found that almost all foreign employers were in compliance with COVID-19 requirements although there was little or no evidence to demonstrate this.

