Canada's Government To Introduce Stimulus Package To Help People During COVID-19 - Trudeau

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package to Help People During COVID-19 - Trudeau

The government of Canada plans to introduce a major fiscal stimulus package to help Canadians during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The government of Canada plans to introduce a major fiscal stimulus package to help Canadians during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

"The government of Canada will be introducing a significant fiscal stimulus package in the days ahead," Trudeau said during a press briefing.

Trudeau said his cabinet was doing everything possible to protect the nation's economy. "We find ourselves in a very good fiscal position to do that," he added.

Trudeau's wife was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Friday. The prime minister said that she remains under quarantine, while he and their children are separated from her.

"I continue working from home," he added.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recoveries exceeding 68,000.

