Canada's Gov't Extends Travel Restrictions For Foreigners Until Jan 21 Amid COVID-19 Surge

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Canadian government has extended restrictions on non-essential visits of foreign travelers until January 21 due to the growing coronavirus incidence, the Public Safety department said.

"Restrictions on travel to Canada from countries other than the U.S will be extended until January 21, 2021," the governmental department wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

Public Safety Canada also confirmed that restrictions on travel between Canada and the US remain in force until December 21.

The restrictions on non-essential travel were introduced on March 16. They do not apply to US citizens, permanent residents of Canada, diplomats, close relatives of Canadian citizens, and some categories of seasonal employees and foreign students.

Canada has confirmed 373,662 COVID-19 cases and 12,046 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The country was reporting record caseloads over the past week.

