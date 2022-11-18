UrduPoint.com

Canada's Halifax To Host NATO Defense Innovation Regional Office - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Canada's Halifax to Host NATO Defense Innovation Regional Office - Defense Minister

The Canadian city of Halifax will host NATO's new North American regional office for defense innovation, National Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Canadian city of Halifax will host NATO's new North American regional office for defense innovation, National Defense Minister Anita Anand announced on Friday.

"Today I am pleased to announce that Canada has proposed the Halifax Regional Municipality to host the North American Regional Office of NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic known as DIANA," Anand said at a press conference on Friday. "This groundbreaking initiative will bring together NATO personnel together with Canadian industry, innovators, academics, and researchers to solve critical technological challenges facing our transatlantic security.

"

Anand highlighted artificial intelligence, big data processing, quantum-enabled technologies, and biotechnology as areas for collaboration. She added that the office should be fully operational by 2025.

She described Halifax as an ideal location for the office, given that it has 300 startups in science and technology, seven universities, three community college campuses, multiple private career colleges, and a strong armed forces presence.

Halifax hosts Canada's Atlantic naval fleet, the country's largest military base in terms of personnel, and Defense Research and Development Canada research facilities.

