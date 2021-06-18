WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Canada's House of Commons has voted to find the country's Public Health Agency (PHAC) in contempt of parliament for failing to turn over unredacted documents related to collaboration with China on deadly pathogens and the firing of two scientists.

On June 2, Canada's parliament voted to force PHAC to hand over unredacted documents concerning the transfer of Ebola and Henipah viruses from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the subsequent dismissal of Drs. Xiangguo Qiu and Keding Cheng, who were stripped of their security clearances in the process.

The House of Commons voted 176 to 150 on Thursday to find PHAC "to be in contempt for its failure to obey the order of the House, adopted on June 2, 2021, as well as the orders of the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations adopted on March 31 and May 10, 2021."