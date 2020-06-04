UrduPoint.com
Canada's Health Agency Projects Up To 107,454 Coronavirus Cases, 9,400 Deaths By Mid-June

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Canadian health officials said on Thursday that they project up to 14,013 additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease and more than 1,800 COVID-19-related deaths by mid-June.

The projections, released by the Public Health Agency of Canada, revealed that the number of confirmed infections will range between 97,990 and 107,454, while the number of deaths is expected to fall in the 7,700-9,400 range by June 15.

"The predicted number of [novel coronavirus] cases could be in the range of 98,000 to 107,500 by June 15," Chief Public Health Officer Dr.

Theresa Tam told reporters during a daily briefing. "The predicted number of deaths could be in the range of 7,700 to 9,400 by June 15."

The data showed that while the spread of novel coronavirus has tapered off across Canada, easing restrictions too quickly could lead to a more acute second wave of infections.

As of Thursday, Public Health Agency has reported 93,441 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 7,543 virus-related fatalities.

