Canada's House Of Commons To Convene Briefly To Pass Emergency Economic Measures - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Canada's lower chamber of Parliament, the House of Commons, will reconvene briefly in the near future to pass emergency economic measures amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

"I have directed the House Leader to engage with his counterparts to discuss a brief return of the House of Commons so that we can bring in emergency economic measures," Trudeau said. "There are economic pieces that will need quick passage through the House in order to support Canadians."

Trudeau said the re-convening of parliament is needed to allow the government to take additional action on employment insurance and other forms of monetary support for Canadians amid the public health crisis, beyond the financial tools handed to Trudeau before the House adjourned on Friday.

Canadian health officials have emphasized the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing. The assessment prompted Trudeau to ban on Monday most foreign citizens from entering Canada.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infections with the novel coronavirus has exceeded 189,000 and more than 7,500 people have died from the disease.

