Canada's House Strikes Down Motion To Create Anti-Corruption Committee Averting Election
Thu 22nd October 2020
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Canada's House of Commons on Wednesday struck down a Conservative Party motion to create an anti-corruption committee to look into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's relationship with the WE Charity thereby averting a possible call for a new election.
Ahead of the vote, the governing Liberal Party drew a line in the sand, saying the Conservative Party motion amounts to a vote of non-confidence in the minority government, which according to Canadian parliamentary procedure is grounds for an election.
The Conservative Party proposal to create an anti-corruption committee was defeated in a 180-146 vote.