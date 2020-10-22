UrduPoint.com
Canada's House Strikes Down Motion To Create Anti-Corruption Committee Averting Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Canada's House Strikes Down Motion to Create Anti-Corruption Committee Averting Election

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Canada's House of Commons on Wednesday struck down a Conservative Party motion to create an anti-corruption committee to look into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's relationship with the WE Charity thereby averting a possible call for a new election.

Ahead of the vote, the governing Liberal Party drew a line in the sand, saying the Conservative Party motion amounts to a vote of non-confidence in the minority government, which according to Canadian parliamentary procedure is grounds for an election.

The Conservative Party proposal to create an anti-corruption committee was defeated in a 180-146 vote.

More Stories From World

