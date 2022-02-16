(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) More than 50 unmarked graves were found during a search of the grounds of a former residential school at the Keeseekoose First Nation in Canada's province of Saskatchewan using ground-penetrating radar, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said Tuesday.

"Today we are announcing that there were 54 hits," Ted Quewezance, project manager for the search, told a news conference. "Forty-two were found on the Fort Pelly site and 12 were found at St. Phillips."

RoseAnne Archibald, the first female national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told listeners and attendees that the 54 children "are among thousands of our little ones who did not make it home." She said she refuses to call the institutions that members of her family and others attended, schools. Instead, she described them as "residential institutions of assimilation and genocide which tore apart our families, tore at the very fabric of our communities and nations" and left a deep wound in families.

Archibald said the purpose of these specific institutions was not benevolent or with good intentions. They were a colonialist attempt to erase the language, culture and family connections of Native and First Nations children, she added

Starting in the 1880s, and throughout the majority of the 20th century, more than 150,000 children from hundreds of indigenous communities around Canada were forcibly removed from their parents by the government and sent to residential schools. Financed by state government and operated by churches, they were designed to assimilate and Christianize indigenous children.

St. Philips was used as a boarding house for students from 1902 to 1914 before being closed because of the poor conditions. It was reopened in 1927 as a residential school, run by the Roman Catholic Church until 1969 and has been described by survivors as hellish with a widespread problem of sexual and physical abuse. Fort Pelly school ran from 1905 to 1913 on the First Nation near Kamsack, Saskatchewan.