Canada's Infrastructure Minister Champagne To Replace Freeland As Top Diplomat - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:40 AM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Francois-Philippe Champagne will become Canada's next top diplomat replacing incumbent Chrystia Freeland, CBC-Radio-Canada reported on Tuesday.
It remains unclear what Freeland's new position will be, but according to the media outlet, she will have a significant role in Canadian domestic affairs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will formally unveil his new cabinet at a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
Champagne has previously served as minister of international trade, parliamentary secretary, and president of the Canadian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce.