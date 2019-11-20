UrduPoint.com
Canada's Infrastructure Minister Champagne To Replace Freeland As Top Diplomat - Reports

Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Francois-Philippe Champagne will become Canada's next top diplomat replacing incumbent Chrystia Freeland, CBC-Radio-Canada reported on Tuesday.

It remains unclear what Freeland's new position will be, but according to the media outlet, she will have a significant role in Canadian domestic affairs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will formally unveil his new cabinet at a ceremony at Rideau Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Champagne has previously served as minister of international trade, parliamentary secretary, and president of the Canadian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce.

