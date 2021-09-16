(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said Canada's ability to gather intelligence will not be impaired by not being part of the new security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS).

On Wednesday evening, the leaders of the three nations declared the forming of the new AUKUS defense and security partnership to protect and defend their shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.

"No," Trudeau told reporters, when asked if Canada will lose defense intelligence by not being a part of the newly-minted defense pact.

Trudeau emphasized that Canada remains part of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing community with the the three countries and ll as New Zealand.

The Canadian leader said the pact is a "deal for nuclear submarines," which Canada is not in the market for "currently or anytime soon."

The first major initiative of the trilateral pact will be to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia.

However, the submarines will not be nuclear-armed, but conventionally armed and run by nuclear reactors.

Already there is speculation that the defense pact is aimed at curbing Beijing's growing influence around the world.

Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed the view that AUKUS undermines regional peace, intensifies the arms race and harms the global non-proliferation effort.

The new alliance is rejecting claims that its purpose is to antagonize other countries.

"AUKUS is not intended to be adversarial towards any other power, it reflects the close relationship that we have with the United States and Australia, the shared values that we have, the level of trust between us," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country's parliament, commenting on Beijing's concerns.

Trudeau said Canada will continue to work with partners and allies on international challenges, including those posed by China.