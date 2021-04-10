UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Jobless Rate Down To 7.5 Pct In March

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

Canada's jobless rate down to 7.5 pct in March

Canada's jobless rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.5 percent in March 2021, the lowest level since February 2020, Statistics Canada said Friday

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Canada's jobless rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.5 percent in March 2021, the lowest level since February 2020, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The country's employment rose 303,000 in March, and was within 1.5 percent of its pre-COVID February 2020 level.

Full-time and part-time employment rose 1.2 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

Self-employment rose for the first time in three months, up 56,000 in March, but remained 5.4 percent below its pre-COVID February 2020 level.

Total hours worked rose 2 percent in March due to gains in several industries, including educational services, retail trade and construction.

There were 1.5 million Canadians unemployed, up 32.4 percent compared with February 2020.

Compared with February 2020, there were 296,000 fewer people employed in March 2021, and 247,000 more people worked less than half of their usual hours.

Employment in retail trade rose by 95,000, or 4.5 percent, in March while employment in information, culture and recreation increased for the first time since September.

There were 21,000 more people working in accommodation and food services in March while employment in the goods-producing sector increased 43,000, with construction contributing most of the gain.

Related Topics

Canada February March September 2020 Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring ..

2 minutes ago

Marquez to return from injury at Portuguese MotoGP ..

3 minutes ago

China's Tibet sees soaring retail sales in Jan.-Fe ..

3 minutes ago

Ireland’s two-match T20Is series against Pakista ..

18 minutes ago

900 maund wheat confiscated over smuggling attempt ..

18 minutes ago

Two dead whales wash up on Bangladesh beach

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.