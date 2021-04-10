Canada's jobless rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.5 percent in March 2021, the lowest level since February 2020, Statistics Canada said Friday

OTTAWA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Canada's jobless rate fell 0.7 percentage points to 7.5 percent in March 2021, the lowest level since February 2020, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The country's employment rose 303,000 in March, and was within 1.5 percent of its pre-COVID February 2020 level.

Full-time and part-time employment rose 1.2 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

Self-employment rose for the first time in three months, up 56,000 in March, but remained 5.4 percent below its pre-COVID February 2020 level.

Total hours worked rose 2 percent in March due to gains in several industries, including educational services, retail trade and construction.

There were 1.5 million Canadians unemployed, up 32.4 percent compared with February 2020.

Compared with February 2020, there were 296,000 fewer people employed in March 2021, and 247,000 more people worked less than half of their usual hours.

Employment in retail trade rose by 95,000, or 4.5 percent, in March while employment in information, culture and recreation increased for the first time since September.

There were 21,000 more people working in accommodation and food services in March while employment in the goods-producing sector increased 43,000, with construction contributing most of the gain.