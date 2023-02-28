Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will head to India on March 1-3 to take part in a G20 meeting and the Raisina Dialogue, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will be travelling to Delhi, India, to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on March 1 and 2 and the Raisina Dialogue on March 3, 2023," Global Affairs said in a statement.

Joly will engage with her counterparts on common challenges such as food and energy security, development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and effective multilateralism, the statement added.

Moreover, Joly intends to reaffirm Canada's commitment to respecting the principle of territorial integrity and upholding international rules and institutions, notably in light of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Joly's visit will not be limited to the G20 meeting. The minister will also take part in the Raisina Dialogue, which is co-hosted by India External Affairs and one of India's leading think tanks, the Observer Research Foundation.

At the Raisina Dialogue, Joly will participate in a panel discussion about the future of G20 in a changing world, according to the statement.

Canada's top diplomat intends to stress the need for an "open, free and secure" Indo-Pacific to further stimulate and expand investments in the region, Global Affairs said.