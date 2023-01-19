UrduPoint.com

Canada's Joly Says Ottawa Summoned Russian Envoy To Condemn Dnipro Attacks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly told reporters that Canadian officials summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn the recent incident in Dnipro, Ukraine, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's comments.

"Today, my officials are summoning Russia's ambassador to Canada to make clear we do not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in Dnipro, and to condemn face-to-face the antisemitic comments made by Russia's Minister Sergey Lavrov," Joly said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a missile hit a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at least 40 people. Shortly after the incident, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that the building was damaged by debris from a Russian missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

On Wednesday, Lavrov said that the United States created a coalition of European countries to solve the so-called "Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler sought to eradicate Jews in Europe.

