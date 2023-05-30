UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly will personally NATO's informal foreign affairs ministers meeting in Oslo from May 31 to June 1st, Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will be in Oslo, Norway, from May 31 to June 1, 2023, to attend an informal meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. Minister Joly will also participate in a ceremony to honour the victims of the July 22, 2011, acts of terrorism on Utøya Island, Norway," the ministry's statement reads.

Joly is expected to reaffirm Canada's commitment to Ukraine's fight for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said, and highlight the necessity for further coordination among NATO member states and bolstering Kiev's defence capacities.

Additionally, the issue of Sweden's accession to NATO with the shortest possible delays will also be addressed by Joly, the statement continued, adding that Canada "strongly supports" the admission of the country which will help strengthen Euro-Atlantic Security.

The statement added that Joly will take part in the discussion around the upcoming July's NATO's Vilnius Summit, and its priorities.

