WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will host her Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Friday for talks on Syria, Sudan and Ukraine, Global Affairs said.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that on May 12, 2023, she will welcome Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Canada for his first official visit here," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers are expected to address shared priorities in regional and international security, notably the crises in Syria, Sudan and Ukraine.

Other topics will include climate change, the two nations' commitments to multilateralism and international law, according to the statement.

Global Affairs Canada also highlighted a "strong history of collaboration" with Kuwait, including in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), as well as the country's role in Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan in 2021.