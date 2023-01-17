UrduPoint.com

Canada's Joly To Host UK Counterpart On Wednesday To Discuss Security Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly will meet with her UK counterpart, James Cleverly, in Toronto on January 18 to discuss transatlantic security cooperation in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Global Affairs said on Tuesday

"During the visit, the ministers will discuss ways to advance transatlantic security cooperation, particularly in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine," a press release stated.

The foreign ministers will discuss the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia through coordination on sanctions and efforts to investigate alleged war crimes, it added.

They will also discuss their engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, "which is critically important for ensuring the long-term prosperity, health and security of Canadians" and addressing challenges related to global stability and climate change, Global Affairs Canada said.

