UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Largest Province To Shut All Non-Essential Workplaces Amid Virus Crisis - Premier

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Canada's Largest Province to Shut All Non-Essential Workplaces Amid Virus Crisis - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The Canadian province of Ontario will close all non-essential workplaces amid the expanding novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday.

"Today I'm ordering the mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces in the province of Ontario," Ford said in a press briefing. "This order will be effective Tuesday, March the 24th."

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. EST (4:00 pm. GMT) tomorrow and will last for 14 days.

The premier said that tomorrow's deadline will allow non-essential businesses to adjust to the new reality and prepare for the impending closure, and that the province is prepared to extend the measure if necessary.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged residents to heed public health advice and stay home amid the COVID-19 outbreak following a growing number of reports of individuals not following the advice of public health officials to practice social distancing.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada has reached 1,474 while the death toll now stands at 20. Eight provinces have declared either a state of emergency or a state of public health emergency as Canada struggles to contain the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Ontario Justin Trudeau March All Ford Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

10 minutes ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

10 minutes ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

49 minutes ago

Hackers Attack Hospital System of Coronavirus-Hit ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.