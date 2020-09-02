UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Liberal, Conservative Parties In Tie Ahead Of Possible Fall Election - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:31 PM

Canada's Liberal, Conservative Parties in Tie Ahead of Possible Fall Election - Poll

Canada's preeminent political parties, the Liberals and Conservatives, are in a deadlock ahead of a possible fall election, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Canada's preeminent political parties, the Liberals and Conservatives, are in a deadlock ahead of a possible fall election, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Wednesday.

An election can be triggered as early as September 23, when the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government presents its long-term COVID-19 economic recovery plan via a throne speech. The Prime Minister's recovery plan will then be put to a vote and a fall election could be called, if the speech does not get a vote of confidence.

"The incumbent Liberals face strong competition the Conservative Party of Canada, whose party based remains as solid and committed as ever... the party is currently tied in vote intention nationally, with both the Liberals and Conservatives at 35 per cent among decided voters," the study found.

Wednesday's findings show that increased support for the Liberal Party and Trudeau amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been tempered by the ongoing WE Charity scandal.

In May, polls showed the Liberal Party ahead by as many as 11 points nationally, boosted by majority support for the Federal government's response to the pandemic.

However, revelations that the Trudeau government awarded a $670-million sole-source contract to WE Charity to administer a government-sponsored program despite the prime minister, his family and members of his cabinet enjoying a close relationship with the charity sparked outrage.

The Prime Minister's approval rating has also taken a hit, sliding nearly 10 percent to 45% since April.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Scandal Canada Vote Justin Trudeau April May September Family Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

3 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt fails to deliver: Zartaj Gul Wazir

58 seconds ago

Half of Sindh province flooded in rains, urgent re ..

1 minute ago

HESCO recovers Rs. 0.389 m during recovery operati ..

1 minute ago

Montenegro's Ruling Party States Readiness to Form ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.