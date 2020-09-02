Canada's preeminent political parties, the Liberals and Conservatives, are in a deadlock ahead of a possible fall election, an Angus Reid Institute poll revealed on Wednesday

An election can be triggered as early as September 23, when the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government presents its long-term COVID-19 economic recovery plan via a throne speech. The Prime Minister's recovery plan will then be put to a vote and a fall election could be called, if the speech does not get a vote of confidence.

"The incumbent Liberals face strong competition the Conservative Party of Canada, whose party based remains as solid and committed as ever... the party is currently tied in vote intention nationally, with both the Liberals and Conservatives at 35 per cent among decided voters," the study found.

Wednesday's findings show that increased support for the Liberal Party and Trudeau amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been tempered by the ongoing WE Charity scandal.

In May, polls showed the Liberal Party ahead by as many as 11 points nationally, boosted by majority support for the Federal government's response to the pandemic.

However, revelations that the Trudeau government awarded a $670-million sole-source contract to WE Charity to administer a government-sponsored program despite the prime minister, his family and members of his cabinet enjoying a close relationship with the charity sparked outrage.

The Prime Minister's approval rating has also taken a hit, sliding nearly 10 percent to 45% since April.