Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader

Mark Carney is all set to replace Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, positioning himself to soon take over as the next prime minister by replacing incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Carney won the leadership race by a significant majority and took a strong stance against former US President Donald Trump following his victory.

The former Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England secured 85.9 percent of the vote, defeating his main rival, Chrystia Freeland, who managed to secure only 8 percent.

In his victory speech, Carney stated that Donald Trump posed a threat to Canadian workers, families and businesses, adding that Canada can no longer trust the United States. He further claimed that the US seeks control over Canada’s land, water and resources, and emphasized that Canada must stand up for its sovereignty.

However, Carney’s tenure as Prime Minister may not last long, as general elections in Canada are expected in October, with the possibility of early elections given the current political climate.

The latest polls showed a slight lead for the opposition Conservative Party.

Before the election results were announced, Justin Trudeau warned that Canada faces existential threats from its neighboring country, the United States.

Mark Carney began his banking career at Goldman Sachs before serving as the head of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.

However, he has never held an elected office which experts suggested could test his leadership skills during the election campaign.

The analysts believed Carney’s strong anti-Trump rhetoric may energize the Liberal voters but the Conservative Party has already accused him of inconsistency in his stance.

According to the recent surveys, 43% of Canadians see Mark Carney as the better leader to handle Trump while 34% support Pierre Poilievre.

It remains to be seen whether the Liberal Party can regain the public support under Carney’s leadership as the party’s popularity had significantly declined before Trudeau’s resignation.