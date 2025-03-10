Canada’s Liberal Party Elects Mark Carney As New Leader
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:53 PM
Mark Carney is all set to replace Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
OTTAWA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of Canada’s Liberal Party, positioning himself to soon take over as the next prime minister by replacing incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Carney won the leadership race by a significant majority and took a strong stance against former US President Donald Trump following his victory.
The former Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England secured 85.9 percent of the vote, defeating his main rival, Chrystia Freeland, who managed to secure only 8 percent.
In his victory speech, Carney stated that Donald Trump posed a threat to Canadian workers, families and businesses, adding that Canada can no longer trust the United States. He further claimed that the US seeks control over Canada’s land, water and resources, and emphasized that Canada must stand up for its sovereignty.
However, Carney’s tenure as Prime Minister may not last long, as general elections in Canada are expected in October, with the possibility of early elections given the current political climate.
The latest polls showed a slight lead for the opposition Conservative Party.
Before the election results were announced, Justin Trudeau warned that Canada faces existential threats from its neighboring country, the United States.
Mark Carney began his banking career at Goldman Sachs before serving as the head of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England.
However, he has never held an elected office which experts suggested could test his leadership skills during the election campaign.
The analysts believed Carney’s strong anti-Trump rhetoric may energize the Liberal voters but the Conservative Party has already accused him of inconsistency in his stance.
According to the recent surveys, 43% of Canadians see Mark Carney as the better leader to handle Trump while 34% support Pierre Poilievre.
It remains to be seen whether the Liberal Party can regain the public support under Carney’s leadership as the party’s popularity had significantly declined before Trudeau’s resignation.
Recent Stories
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
More Stories From World
-
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader1 minute ago
-
Romanian climber completes Seven Summits circuit35 minutes ago
-
Napoli win refreshes title hopes as Atalanta thrash Juventus55 minutes ago
-
Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace1 hour ago
-
Five years ago, WHO's pandemic call shook world into action1 hour ago
-
China launches communication technology test satellite1 hour ago
-
Swiatek sails on at Indian Wells, Medvedev through2 hours ago
-
Chinese shoppers shrug off tariffs on US pantry staples2 hours ago
-
China urges all parties to 'immediately stop' clashes in Syria3 hours ago
-
US President Donald Trump 'unpredictable': Greenland PM3 hours ago
-
China's prosperity benefits Global South: Ambassador Hashmi3 hours ago
-
Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage: A Key Opportunity for Developing Nations3 hours ago