Canada's Liberal Party Falls Short Of 170 Districts Needed For Majority Government

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The Liberal Party of Canada has won in 158 districts in the national election, with at least 170 having been required for a majority government, preliminary data from the Commissioner of Canada Elections shows.

With preliminary polling data from all 338 electoral districts processed, the Liberal Party has 33.6 percent of the votes, while the Conservative Party of Canada has 34.1 percent.

The Conservative Party has secured victory in 119 districts.

Polls conducted ahead of the national election predicted that the vote would result in a minority government, with around 33 percent support projected for Canada's two largest parties, Conservatives and Liberals.

