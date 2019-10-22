(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The Liberal Party of Canada is ahead in the national elections and has secured victory in 25 districts, data from the Commissioner of Canada Elections shows, with over 55 percent of polling data having been processed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has 41.

2 percent of the votes, while the Conservative Party of Canada is second with 29.7 percent of the votes.

The Conservative party has secured victory in 5 districts (a party needs to win in 170 districts in order to win in Canada's national elections).

A poll by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has predicted that the Monday elections would result in a minority government, with support for the two largest parties, Conservatives and Liberals, below 33 percent.