UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Liberal Party Leading Vote With Over 55% Of Poll Data In - Election Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:30 AM

Canada's Liberal Party Leading Vote With Over 55% of Poll Data In - Election Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The Liberal Party of Canada is ahead in the national elections and has secured victory in 25 districts, data from the Commissioner of Canada Elections shows, with over 55 percent of polling data having been processed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has 41.

2 percent of the votes, while the Conservative Party of Canada is second with 29.7 percent of the votes.

The Conservative party has secured victory in 5 districts (a party needs to win in 170 districts in order to win in Canada's national elections).

A poll by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has predicted that the Monday elections would result in a minority government, with support for the two largest parties, Conservatives and Liberals, below 33 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Canada Justin Trudeau From Government

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

5 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

5 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

6 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

6 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.