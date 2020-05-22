TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Canada's governing Liberal Party has opened up an 8-point lead nationally amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, an Abacus Data poll revealed.

The polling data indicates that support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government is also up and reflects similar findings by other polls.

"If an election were held at the time of the survey, the Liberals would win 39 percent, the Conservatives 31 percent and followed by the NDP at 16 percent, the Greens at 6 percent, and the BQ at 7 percent," Abacus Data said on Thursday.

The polling and market research firm noted that the Conservatives were a point behind the Liberals at the beginning of March.

According to the data, 58 and 47 percent of Canadians approve of the Federal government and the prime minister, respectively.

Polling data unveiled by 338Canada earlier this week, revealed the Liberals to have a 40 to 28.9 percent lead over the Conservative Party nationally and projected that the Liberals to take 197.3 seats should the election be held at the time of the survey.

In October of 2019, Trudeau was re-elected prime minister, albeit, with a minority mandate.