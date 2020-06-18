(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) A motion adopted in Canada's lower legislative chamber calls for the government to seek compensation from Iran for the families of the victims of the downed Ukrainian jet in Tehran.

The motion, introduced by Transport Minister Marc Garneau, received unanimous consent in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"Now be it resolved that this House call upon the Government of Canada.... to pursue, with the other affected States of the CG [International Coordination and Response Group], negotiations on reparations with Iran to obtain appropriate compensation for the families of the victims from the state of Iran, in addition to the obligations of the airline company," the motion said.

The motion also urges the government to protect the families of the victims from "foreign interference, intimidation, harassment and cyber threats."

The minister used the motion to renew calls Iran to turn over the black boxes from the ill-fated Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752.

In March, the Iran Civil Aviation Organization confirmed that flight data recorders from flight PS752 downed in Tehran in January will be sent to Ukraine or France for decryption. The handover was, however, delayed by the worsening conditions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Iran.

Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has the authority to download the data at a location of its choosing because it is heading the probe, according to international guidelines.

Canada, however, has said there are problems decoding the data in Iran because the black boxes are damaged and may require US parts, which is complicated by the strict US sanctions regime against the Persian Gulf state.

Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian passengers - and 9 Ukrainian crew members - after being shot down mistakenly by Iranian authorities.