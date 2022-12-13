UrduPoint.com

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand directed the country's armed forces to implement all recommendations made in a report to address sexual harassment and misconduct, National Defense said on Tuesday

Two recommendations were made from a yearlong review conducted by former Supreme Court Justice Madame Louise Arbour to address reports of sexual harassment and misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Department of National Defense (DND). One called for defining sexual misconduct as "Intentional, non-consensual touching of a sexual nature." The second said sexual harassment and misconduct should be prosecuted exclusively in civilian courts.

"Minister Anand confirms in her report that she has directed DND/CAF officials to implement both of these recommendations together, and that DND/CAF officials are working to ensure that these crucial changes to CAF policy are aligned with existing definitions in the Criminal Code of Canada, Canada Labour Code, and Canadian Human Rights Act," National Defence update on the report reads.

In May of 2021, Arbour was tasked with conducting a review of the Department of National Defence (DND) and CAF's culture, practices, policies, and procedures.

The review, which bears the name of Independent External Comprehensive Review (IECR), was carried out between May of 2021 and 2022 by Arbour and her team, with one of the tasks being digging into the military justice system and all procedures used to address sexual harassment and misconduct allegations in the CAF.

Anand received the 48 recommendations from the IECR Arbour report, in May 2022.

