Canada's Minister Of Finance Says 'Russia Has No Place At G20 Table'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Canada made clear that Russia has no place at the G20 table, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Canada made clear that Russia has no place at the G20 table, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors failed to agree on a joint statement over the members' disagreements on the conflict in Ukraine following their third meeting under the Indian presidency of the group.

Freeland was personally attending the G20 Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors meetings in Gandhinagar, India from July 16-18, where she addressed a series of global challenges in the economic and food sectors, as well as the conflict in Ukraine.

"I made clear in my comments at the G7 and the G20 ... that Russia has no place at the G20 table," Freeland said in a teleconference from Delhi's international airport.

Freeland claimed that Russia should immediately end its special military operation in Ukraine and fully withdraw from the territories it currently controls.

