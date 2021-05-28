Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) is now recommending second doses of the coronavirus vaccine be offered as soon as possible in light of increasing supply, the panel said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) is now recommending second doses of the coronavirus vaccine be offered as soon as possible in light of increasing supply, the panel said on Friday.

Canadian health officials have drawn considerable criticism for delaying the time between vaccinations for up to four months, in spite of the manufacturers' recommended timelines between shots - 21 days for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 28 for the Moderna vaccine.

"With the increase of COVID-19 vaccine supply in Canada, second doses should be offered as soon as possible, with priority given to those at highest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 disease after or concurrent with first doses for all remaining eligible populations," NACI said in its updated guidance.

Friday's updated recommendation belies Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu's assertion that NACI's previous recommendations were guided by science, which according to her showed that the delay increased the immune response of the vaccine.

In contrast, the United States has adhered to the manufacturers' recommended timelines between shots and in March, Cole Pinnow, the president of Pfizer Canada, told a parliamentary committee that Pfizer was not consulted before the decision to delay the time between doses was made and that the company sticks by its directions label.

The advisory committee also expanded the list of individuals who should receive the vaccine to include those who are immunosuppressed, have an autoimmune condition, are pregnant or are breastfeeding.