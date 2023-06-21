UrduPoint.com

Canada's National Defence Confirms Death Of Soldiers Following Military Helicopter Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Canada's Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday that the two air crew members who went missing following the CH-147 Chinook helicopter crash were found lifeless.

On Tuesday, the National Defence informed that a CH-147 Chinook military helicopter had crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, in Ontario. Two soldiers were transferred to a hospital while fifty Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) elements were deployed in a search and rescue operations for two other missing crewmen.

"The two missing air crew members from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-147F Chinook that crashed in the Ottawa River in the early hours of Tuesday June 20, were found last evening.

Tragically, neither member survived. The Names of the deceased individuals are not being released at the request of their families," the ministry's statement said.

National Defence further added that the two air crew members who were transferred with minor injuries to a hospital in Pembroke, have since been released and are being monitored by CAF medical personnel.

The two surviving personnel, their families and those of the deceased will be provided with the full support from the ministry, the statement said, noting that an investigation is currently underway to determine the accident causes.

