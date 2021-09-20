UrduPoint.com

Canada's National Election Day Begins As Polls Open In Newfoundland, Labrador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Canada's National Election Day Begins as Polls Open in Newfoundland, Labrador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021)   Canada's national election day got underway on Monday, with voters in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador being the first to head to the polls.

Voting in the Atlantic Canadian region began at 8:30 a.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT), and polling stations are set to remain open for 12 hours.

All 338 of Canada's House of Commons seats are up for grabs with the winner of the election declared based on a contentious first-past-the-post system, where candidates with the highest number of votes win without any further runoff ballots.

A record 5.78 million Canadians have already cast early ballots, representing an 18.

46% increase in advance voting when compared to 2019, Elections Canada said.

The race comes down to sitting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, with most projections showing the Liberals and Tories locked in a tight battle, although some pollsters are indicating that the incumbent Liberals are pulling away.

The latest Angus Reid Institute, Abacus Data, and Leger polls show the Liberals and Tories within two percentage points of each other.

EKOS Research, meanwhile, is predicting a Liberal victory, albeit noting that a minority government remains the likeliest scenario but not ruling out a path to a majority.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Canada Justin Trudeau 2019 Government Race Million

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resol ..

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

11 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban ..

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

26 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al ..

UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director ..

26 minutes ago
 40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Za ..

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

32 minutes ago
 UVAS holds â€œInternational Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds â€œInternational Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.