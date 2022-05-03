UrduPoint.com

Canada's NDP Party Seeking To Lower Voting Age To 16 - Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Canada's NDP Party Seeking to Lower Voting Age to 16 - Leader

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Canada's New Democrat Party (NDP) has put forward a proposal to lower the country's voting age from 18 to 16, leader Jagmeet Singh announced on Tuesday.

"Young people at the age of 16 participate in society - they work, they pay their taxes, they are able to drive, able to get married - and they should be able to vote," Singh told reporters on Parliament Hill.

It remains to be seen if the NDP could push this initiative across the finish line, despite a deal that sees the left-leaning party keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in power until 2025 in exchange for implementation of some of Singh's proposals.

While similar legislation has been brought forward and failed at least six times before, Singh said he hopes to see bipartisan support in response to a "rise in fascism," the "erosion of democracy" and what he says is evidence of benefit to society.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Parliament Canada Democracy Vote Married Young Justin Trudeau From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

12 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

21 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

21 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

21 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

22 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.