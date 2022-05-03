(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Canada's New Democrat Party (NDP) has put forward a proposal to lower the country's voting age from 18 to 16, leader Jagmeet Singh announced on Tuesday.

"Young people at the age of 16 participate in society - they work, they pay their taxes, they are able to drive, able to get married - and they should be able to vote," Singh told reporters on Parliament Hill.

It remains to be seen if the NDP could push this initiative across the finish line, despite a deal that sees the left-leaning party keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in power until 2025 in exchange for implementation of some of Singh's proposals.

While similar legislation has been brought forward and failed at least six times before, Singh said he hopes to see bipartisan support in response to a "rise in fascism," the "erosion of democracy" and what he says is evidence of benefit to society.