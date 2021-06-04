(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Canada's opposition New Democrat Party (NDP) is pushing the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to abandon the legal battle against indigenous residential school survivors following the discovery of a mass grave at a former school site in British Columbia.

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation, which discovered the remains of 215 children on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government in 2012 seeking reparations for the damage inflicted upon First Nations culture. However, government lawyers have maintained that Ottawa is not liable for the damage done to the First Nation indigenous culture.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has introduced a motion in the House of Commons that calls on the governing Liberals to "cease its belligerent and litigious approach to justice for indigenous children by immediately dropping its appeal before the Federal Court."

"The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ruled that Canada has discriminated against indigenous children's rights, despite this the prime minister continues to take indigenous children to court. Will the prime minister support our motion and stop taking indigenous children to court? Yes or no," Singh asked during Thursday's Question Period session.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, speaking on behalf of Trudeau, who was absent from the session, sidestepped the question by saying the federal government is intent on compensating the survivors of the residential school system.

The grisly discovery has prompted politicians and indigenous leaders across the country to call for action.

Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada has failed the country's indigenous community, namely the children whose remains were found at the mass grave site.

On Monday, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde urged the authorities to launch a probe into all former residential school sites, noting that indigenous survivors have long been trying to draw attention to the issue but nobody believed them.

Kamloops was one of the largest schools in Canada and operated from the late 19th century to the late 1970s as part of the residential school system, which placed indigenous children in state-sanctioned boarding schools where they were to be culturally assimilated.

According to Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission report released in 2015, roughly 150,000 aboriginal children were forcibly assimilated through the residential schools from 1883 to 1998.

The report discovered that around 3,200 died in the schools, with the greatest number of deaths taking place before 1940. Schools also had high rates of tuberculosis and other health incidences in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with death rates remaining high until the 1950s.