TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The New Democrat Party (NDP) has reached an agreement with the incumbent Liberal government and will support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 recovery plan, averting an election, party leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters.

Earlier in this week, Trudeau outlined his vision for the impeding economic recovery in a Throne Speech delivered on his behalf. A vote of non-confidence from all of the major opposition parties would have brought down the incumbent Liberal government and triggered an election.

"I'm really excited to announce that the two demands that we have put forward for Canadians [have been met,]" Singh said on Friday. "I still maintain my concerns that the Liberal government likes to say a lot of empty words and don't back it up with actions but if this agreement is reflected in the bill that's proposed, if the same language is there, we will support the bill and we will also support the Throne Speech.

"

The NDP had asked that the Liberal government present legislation that would keep the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) - a $1,400 benefit for workers who have had their income streams affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic - intact and introduce paid sick leave.

Singh said the new COVID-19 recovery legislative package is set to be introduced on Monday.

The Speech from the Throne is delivered by Her Majesty the Queen's representative in Canada, the Governor-General, on behalf of the Prime Minister at the commencement of a new parliamentary session following the suspension of proceedings outlining the government's vision for the country.