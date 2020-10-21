UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's New Democrats Will Not Give Trudeau Election 'He's Looking For' - Party Leader

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:07 PM

Canada's New Democrats Will Not Give Trudeau Election 'He's Looking For' - Party Leader

Canada's New Democrat Party will do what is necessary to avoid an election call amid speculation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to force the opposition into one, party leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Canada's New Democrat Party will do what is necessary to avoid an election call amid speculation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to force the opposition into one, party leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

Singh's comments come amid a standoff between Canada's preeminent political parties - the Liberals and Conservatives - over a Tory proposal to create a new anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity scandal. The Liberals have drawn a line in the sand, saying that the Conservative motion amounts to a vote of non-confidence in the minority government possibly triggering an election.

"New Democrats will not give Prime Minister Trudeau the election he's looking for," Singh said, adding that his party is "looking at options" to follow through on this promise.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Scandal Minority Canada Vote Justin Trudeau Democrats Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads Emirati side to UAE-Turkm ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

38 minutes ago

Lithuanian Government Introduces Quarantine in 12 ..

49 seconds ago

Thai Prime Minister says may lift emergency decree ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.