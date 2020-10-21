Canada's New Democrat Party will do what is necessary to avoid an election call amid speculation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to force the opposition into one, party leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Canada's New Democrat Party will do what is necessary to avoid an election call amid speculation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to force the opposition into one, party leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters on Wednesday.

Singh's comments come amid a standoff between Canada's preeminent political parties - the Liberals and Conservatives - over a Tory proposal to create a new anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity scandal. The Liberals have drawn a line in the sand, saying that the Conservative motion amounts to a vote of non-confidence in the minority government possibly triggering an election.

"New Democrats will not give Prime Minister Trudeau the election he's looking for," Singh said, adding that his party is "looking at options" to follow through on this promise.