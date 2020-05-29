UrduPoint.com
Canada's Novel Coronavirus Case Total Hits 88,856, Death Toll At 6,918 - Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 10:48 PM

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Case Total Hits 88,856, Death Toll at 6,918 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 88,856, while the death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stands at 6,918, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased to 88,856, while the death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) stands at 6,918, updated data from the Public Health Agency revealed on Friday.

The growth rate of the number of infections and deaths held steady throughout the week, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 49,702 - and 4,302 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 27,210 confirmed cases and 2,230 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Combined, Ontario and Quebec account for more than 86 percent of all infections and 94 percent of deaths in Canada.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, more than 5.85 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 361,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

