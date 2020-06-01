UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Case Total Hits 91,351, Death Toll at 7,305 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus grew by nearly 2,500 over the weekend to 91,351, Public Health Agency data revealed on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus grew by nearly 2,500 over the weekend to 91,351, Public Health Agency data revealed on Monday.

The virus-related death toll grew by nearly 6 percent to 7,305 over the same period, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 51,059 - and 4,641 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 28,263 confirmed cases and 2,276 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Combined, Ontario and Quebec account for more than 86 percent of all infections and 94 percent of deaths in Canada.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, more than 6.2 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide and more than 372,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

