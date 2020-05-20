UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Tally Exceeds 79,00, Death Toll At 5,912 - Health Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:27 PM

Canada's Novel Coronavirus Tally Exceeds 79,00, Death Toll at 5,912 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus has reached 79,112, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus has reached 79,112, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Wednesday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increased to 5,912, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 44,197 - and 3,647 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 23,384 confirmed cases and 1,919 COVID-19-related fatalities.

To date, 1,339,971 Canadians have been tested for the deadly disease with nearly 6 percent testing positive.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Wednesday, in excess 4.9 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 324,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World Canada Died Ontario March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

16 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

46 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

46 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

1 hour ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.