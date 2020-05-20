(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus has reached 79,112, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus has reached 79,112, updated data from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Wednesday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increased to 5,912, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 44,197 - and 3,647 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 23,384 confirmed cases and 1,919 COVID-19-related fatalities.

To date, 1,339,971 Canadians have been tested for the deadly disease with nearly 6 percent testing positive.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Wednesday, in excess 4.9 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 324,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.