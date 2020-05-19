The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by 1,193 in 24 hours to 77,306 on Tuesday, Public Health Agency data revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew by 1,193 in 24 hours to 77,306 on Tuesday, Public Health Agency data revealed.

The virus-related death toll rose to 5,857, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 43,627 - and 3,596 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 23,384 confirmed cases and 1,919 COVID-19-related fatalities.

To date, 1,331,173 Canadians have been tested for the deadly disease, with nearly 6 percent testing positive.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Tuesday, more than 4.8 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 319,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.