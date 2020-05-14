(@FahadShabbir)

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased by 1,050 to 72,536, Canada's Public Health Agency data revealed on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased by 1,050 to 72,536, Canada's Public Health Agency data revealed on Thursday.

The related deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose by 2.5 percent to 5,337, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 39,931 - and 3,220 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 21,494 confirmed cases and 1,798 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 4.4 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 298,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.