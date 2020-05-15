The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased by 1,050 to 73,829, Public Health Agency data revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus increased by 1,050 to 73,829, Public Health Agency data revealed on Friday.

The related deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose by more than 3% percent to 5,499, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 40,724 - and 3,351 deaths.

The province of Ontario trails with 21,922 confirmed cases and 1,825 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 4.48 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, of which more than 303,000 have died, according data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.