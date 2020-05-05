UrduPoint.com
Canada's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Hits 61,159, With 3,915 Deaths - Health Agency

Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew to 61,159 on Tuesday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grew to 61,159 on Tuesday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 3,915, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all cases - 32,623 - and 2,280 deaths. Nevertheless, Quebec began reopening parts of the economy on Monday.

Ontario trails with 18,310 cases and 1,361 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

Canada's public health officials remain concerned by the dire situation in long-term health care facilities across the country - 79 percent of all Canadian fatalities are linked to care homes - which has resulted in several deployments of the Canadian Armed Forces and the growing number of outbreaks among indigenous communities in several of the country's provinces.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, in excess of 3.6 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 252,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

