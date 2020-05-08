(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased to 65,399 on Friday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose by 4.5 percent in the past 24 hours to 4,471, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 35,238 - and 2,631 deaths.

Ontario trails with 19,598 confirmed cases and 1,540 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 3.9 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 270,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.