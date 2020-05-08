UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Hits 65,399, Death Toll At 4,471- Health Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:03 PM

Canada's Number of COVID-19 Cases Hits 65,399, Death Toll at 4,471- Health Agency

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased to 65,399 on Friday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased to 65,399 on Friday, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose by 4.5 percent in the past 24 hours to 4,471, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 35,238 - and 2,631 deaths.

Ontario trails with 19,598 confirmed cases and 1,540 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 3.9 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 270,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Canada March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

44 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

1 hour ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

1 hour ago

Ex-Chancellor Sajid Javid Proposes Age-Based Loose ..

35 seconds ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper KP ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.