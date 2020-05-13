UrduPoint.com
Canada's Number Of COVID-19 Cases Hits 71,486, Death Toll At 5,209 - Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:42 PM

The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased to 71,486 on Wednesday, Public Health Agency data revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of Canadians who have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased to 71,486 on Wednesday, Public Health Agency data revealed.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose by 3 percent to 5,209, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 39,225 - and 3,131 deaths.

Ontario trails with 21,236 confirmed cases and 1,765 disease-related fatalities, with the rest of the provinces being spared the worst of the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, nearly 4.3 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 293,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

