WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Canada now has at least five confirmed cases of omicron covid variant infections after another two were found in Ottawa, public officials have said.

"Yesterday the government of Ontario announced two individuals in Ottawa tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant with recent travel to Nigeria.

We are now aware of two other returned travelers who have tested positive for the omicron variant," Ottawa Public Health said in a statement as quoted by CP24 on Monday.

The new announcement raises the total in Ottawa alone to four and Canada overall to five.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian province of Quebec reported the first case of infection with the newly discovered novel coronavirus variant Omicron.