Canada's Ontario Backtracks On Banning US Firms From Govt Contracts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Ontario, Canada's economic engine, canceled plans Monday to ban American companies from bidding on the province's lucrative government contracts, after the United States paused levying tariffs on Canadian goods.
"We have temporarily averted tariffs that would have severely damaged our economy, giving time for more negotiation and time for cooler heads to prevail," Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote on X.
"With the U.S. pausing tariffs, Ontario will also pause our retaliatory measures," Ford said.
In the morning, Ford announced a ban on US companies bidding on Canadian contracts, which are worth tens of billions of Dollars, and also said he was dumping a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink worth Can$100 million (US$68 million).
"Make no mistake, Canada and Ontario continue to stare down the threat of tariffs," Ford said.
"So long as our trading relationship with our largest trading partner is up in the air, we will continue to see many potential projects frozen and projects that were already under way put at risk," he said.
Trump on Saturday announced 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian products starting Tuesday except energy exports, which would be taxed at 10 percent.
After two calls with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, Trump said he would delay the start of tariffs for 30 days.
Recent Stories
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival
Electric cars take 96% of Norway market in January
FIA Lahore arrests prime suspect in 2023 Libya boat tragedy
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT, over 100,000 children immunized on day one
UN begins talks toward 'fair' tax accord
More Stories From World
-
Trump says there is 'great interest' in TikTok3 minutes ago
-
Canada's Ontario backtracks on banning US firms from govt contracts3 minutes ago
-
Musk's US government 'takeover' sounds alarm bells4 minutes ago
-
Neymar homecoming is reminder of promise unfulfilled4 minutes ago
-
Kafa Society joins GATC13 minutes ago
-
Brunson scores 42 as Knicks bounce back, Thunder rout Bucks14 minutes ago
-
KAUST identifies top 10 sites for solar and wind energy storage in the Red Sea through research stud ..14 minutes ago
-
China says slaps tariffs on US coal, oil, vehicles14 minutes ago
-
Tourism Ministry warns against marketing unlicensed hospitality venues, subdivision of units24 minutes ago
-
El Salvador offers to jail Americans, Rubio says24 minutes ago
-
'Victory Spears 2025' exercise continues at Air Warfare Center24 minutes ago
-
Trump trade threats overshadow European defence meet34 minutes ago