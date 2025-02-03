Open Menu

Canada's Ontario Bans US Firms From Govt Contracts, Dumps Starlink Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 09:37 PM

Canada's Ontario bans US firms from govt contracts, dumps Starlink deal

Ontario, Canada's most populous province and its economic engine, announced Monday a ban on US companies bidding on tens of billions of dollars worth of government contracts, and dumped a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink in a pushback to US tariffs

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Ontario, Canada's most populous province and its economic engine, announced Monday a ban on US companies bidding on tens of billions of Dollars worth of government contracts, and dumped a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink in a pushback to US tariffs.

"Ontario won't do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on X.

"US-based businesses will now lose out on tens of billions of dollars in new revenues. They only have President Trump to blame."

Ford said he was "ripping up" a Can$100 million (US$68 million) contract with Starlink, signed in November, to provide internet services to 15,000 homes and businesses in remote northern parts of Ontario.

Starlink satellites were to start beaming internet services to northern Ontario starting in June.

The company's owner, Musk, is the world's richest man and a close adviser to US President Donald Trump, who vowed to slap 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports starting on Tuesday.

Ontario's liquor stores also started on Monday pulling US beer, wine and spirits off shelves.

Several other Canadian provinces including Quebec, Nova Scotia and British Columbia were doing the same.

The government-run Liquor Control board of Ontario is one of the world's largest single buyers of alcohol, supplying its own stores as well as local restaurants, bars and other retailers in the province.

It sells almost Can$1 billion worth of US alcohol, or about 3,600 products, each year.

Trump spoke earlier Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the tariffs, and said in a post on his Truth Social platform they would speak again later in the day.

amc/bjt

Recent Stories

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters dur ..

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January

6 minutes ago
 Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

6 minutes ago
 Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab Un ..

Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..

6 minutes ago
 PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

6 minutes ago
 German Winter Market-2025 event held

German Winter Market-2025 event held

6 minutes ago
 Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing ..

Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye

6 minutes ago
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential bui ..

One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion

27 minutes ago
 Inflation rate rises in Austria

Inflation rate rises in Austria

28 minutes ago
 Small, medium scale farmers to be included in seco ..

Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..

12 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to make decision on applic ..

LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March

12 minutes ago
 70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start ..

70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year

42 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visito ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World