TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Ontario recorded four more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the province's total to 26, the health ministry said on Friday.

"Today, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ontario to 26," the ministry said in a statement. "Of these, four cases in the province are all resolved, with each of those patients having two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart."

This brings the country's total of COVID-19 cases to 49, according to Canada's health department.

The new cases include a married couple in their 60s who were on the Grand Princess, which travelled to Mexico from February 11-21, a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Iran as a well as another man in his 40s who had returned from Las Vegas.

All the patients are currently in self-isolation recovering at home, Ontario's health ministry said.

The ministry added that Ontario has yet to see community transmission, unlike the province of British Columbia, which recorded the first such case in Canada. On Thursday, British Columbia's health ministry confirmed eight new cases in Canada's western-most province, including a woman in her 50s with no recent travel history.

To date, the number of those infected globally has surpassed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Over 55,700 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.