WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Canada's Ontario province declares a state of emergency in connection with protests of truckers opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Premier Doug Ford said on Friday.

"Today, I am using my authority as Premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province," he told a press conference.