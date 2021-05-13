UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada's Ontario Extends COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order 'At Least' Until June 2 - Premier

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Canada's Ontario Extends COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order 'At Least' Until June 2 - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Canadian province of Ontario is extending the province-wide stay-at-home order until June 2, at the earliest, Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday.

"We need to maintain the stay-at-home order and all public health measures until, at least, June 2," Ford said during a press briefing.

While Ontario's public health officials have seen declining numbers of new COVID-19 infections since the stay-at-home order was introduced more than a month ago, provincial hospitals remain at capacity and resources are stretched to the limit.

Extended public health measures will allow the province's vaccine rollout to make additional headway, Ford noted.

Ontario's public health authorities are recording an average of 2,500 new cases daily since the introduction of a third province-wide lockdown since the onset of the pandemic. Experts estimate that variants - particularly the B.1.1.7 one first identified in the United Kingdom - now make up the vast majority of all new cases.

To date, Ontario has reported 502,171 cases and 8,405 virus-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic a year ago.

Related Topics

Ontario United Kingdom June All Ford

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

4 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

5 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

5 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.